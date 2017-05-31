Retired headteacher looks to set up Maidenhead branch of The Arts Society

A former headteacher is hoping to set up a Maidenhead branch of The Arts Society.

Marsha Carey-Elms, from Altwood, wants to set up the group, which would provide lectures on specialist art knowledge.

The Arts Society, formerly known as the NADFAS (National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies), was founded in the 1960s.

Marsha, who used to be a headteacher at Kendrick School in Reading, said: “After I retired I really wanted to do something that would promote the arts. The Arts Society is not just pure arts, it’s much more varied than that.

“I’ve only been to three lectures and I was not sure I would like it but I really enjoyed it.

“It’s a way to meet new people.”

Marsha hopes the lectures will be held once a month from November at Norden Farm and is looking for sponsorship for the sessions.

A taster session is being run called ‘Meet me at the Waldorf’ at Norden Farm on Monday, June 12, but it is now fully booked.

If you are interested in joining the new group contact marshaelms@sky.com. Membership costs £60.