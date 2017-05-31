National Trust negotiating with travellers in Pinkneys Green

Travellers have set up camp in Pinkneys Green.

The group, made up of 20-30 vehicles, got on to the site between Henley Road and Pinkneys Drive last night (Tuesday), according to the National Trust.

The charity, which owns the site, also claimed a metal barrier and concrete block had been moved to gain access and it was negotiating with the travellers to leave.

Maidenhead and Cookham Commons lead ranger Owen Hibben said: “The National Trust respects travellers’ rights where we are able to.

“However, this has to be balanced with our duty to preserve the natural features and animal and plant life on the land in our care.

“Pinkneys Green is a valuable grassland habitat, home to wildflowers including cowslips, field scabious and kidney vetch and butterflies like the marbled white.”

Travellers who were camped near Cookham Moor last week have now left, the Royal Borough has confirmed.

It is unclear if that group was the same as the one now in Pinkneys Green.