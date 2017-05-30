Maidenhead Thicket Bowling Club hosts open day

An open day at Maidenhead Thicket Bowling Club gave people the chance to roll up and try out lawn bowls.

Founded in 1906, the Bath Road-based club has about 50 members who compete in an array of competitions including the Kennet League.

Its past players include English international lawn bowler Andrew Knapper, who represented his country at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Members defied the overcast conditions yesterday (Monday) as they offered out top tips to newcomers while playing on the slick lawn.

David Scrace, 81, has been a member of the club since 1982 and now has the role of assistant secretary.

He said: “It’s perceived as an old man’s sport but it’s not, it’s very competitive.

“People also don’t realise how good a social side there is. We have a lot of laughs up here and have a good social membership.”

Visit www.maidenheadthicketbowls.org for details.