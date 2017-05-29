Call for council to provide more bins at Braywick Nature Reserve

A couple who take it upon themselves to collect rubbish dropped in Braywick Nature Reserve are calling on the council to provide more bins and litter pickers.

When overflowing dog mess bins were not emptied for weeks, Richard Shaw, 63, of Hibbert Road, contacted the Royal Borough.

He said, four days later, on Wednesday, May 17, he received a response from the borough’s managing director Alison Alexander.

She told him the regular person was on leave and their replacement was off sick but sorted for it to be collected.

But Mr Shaw says this is not the first time the dog waste bins have not been emptied on a regular basis.

“In addition to the overflowing bin being an eye-sore, it is a public health hazard, particularly for smaller children, who might innocently handle the waste,” he said.

Mr Shaw raised a wider problem about rubbish in the nature reserve which he says is just as much of an eyesore as dog waste.

When he and partner George Ribeiro-Justo walk dogs Rusty and Boo Boo they always take an extra plastic bag to collect litter.

He says there is ‘a lack of normal bins’ in the park, meaning more litter is dropped on the ground.

Mr Shaw said: “George is Brazilian and his parents live in a pretty poor part of the country. There the local residents always go round collecting rubbish which is why I do it.

“We have a disposable culture here in the UK.”

The situation will be ‘monitored’ according to a council spokesman.

He said: “After being made aware that a number of bins were not being emptied we asked contractors to rectify as soon as possible and monitor the situation to ensure it does not happen again.”