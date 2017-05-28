Pets Corner: Walter, Layla and Eve at the RSPCA

Walter is a handsome boy and he knows it, strutting his stuff in the cattery.

He is very young at heart and loves a bit of a fuss and play from the cat cuddlers.

Walter will call to anyone in the cattery until they give him a cuddle but more than anything he wants to be in a loving home.

Layla is a beautiful two-year-old calico tortoiseshell.

She can be a little sad and nervous at first but relaxes when kindly handled. Loud noises startle her so she would suit a quiet home with no young children and no other cats or dogs.

Taking this gorgeous girl into your home will be reward for both you and her.

Eve is one of the most affectionate cats we have had the pleasure of putting up for rehoming.

She is very young at heart and really enjoys the company of our cat cuddlers.

It’s hard to believe that this lovely lady is still waiting for her fur-ever home.

Eve has been diagnosed with mild hyperthyroid, which is quite common in older cats and is controlled with a daily tablet.

If you would like to meet this lovely lady please give us a call.

All our cats are neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and given flea and worm treatments before homing.

Please contact us on 07852 481079 to enquire about these or any other cats and dogs in our care or go to our website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk