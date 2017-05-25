CCTV images released as part of investigation into M4 hit-and-run

CCTV images have been released of two vans as part of an investigation into a hit-and-run on the M4 which left a lorry driver seriously injured.

Police officers are looking to trace the drivers of the two vans as they may be able to help with the investigation into the incident, which took place about half a mile from junction 10 on the westbound carriage at about 1.10am on Wednesday, May 3.

Two fairground lorries had stopped on the hard shoulder — a red-coloured lorry at the rear and a blue and white one in front — when the driver of the blue and white lorry got out of his cab and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene and police are still trying to trace it.

The lorry driver, a man in his sixties from Feltham, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and later transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He sustained serious injuries including fractures to his neck and skull, and a bleed on the brain. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The CCTV images were released today.

Investigating officer Police Constable Marcus Audoin, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision in which a man was severely injured and remains in hospital. I would urge anyone who has any information about what happened who has not already spoken to police to come forward.



“As a result of our enquiries we are keen to identify and speak to the drivers of two white vans which were travelling along the M4 that evening between junctions 8/9 and 10 as they may be able to assist the investigation.”