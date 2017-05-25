SportsAble withdraws disability sport centre planning application

SportsAble has withdrawn its planning application for a new bespoke centre of excellence for disability sport.

Its original plans, submitted by the disability sports charity in January 2015, aimed to redevelop its buildings in Braywick Park and upgrade an athletics track.

But the application was withdrawn on Tuesday, May 16. It had received objections from Sport England and Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Kerl Haslam, CEO of SportsAble, said: “We are disappointed we have had to withdraw our application. SportsAble provides a vital service to residents of this borough and beyond.”

It had launched a number of new projects, such as after-school clubs for disabled children, exercise for the elderly and improving operation recovery rates for amputees.

He added: “We feel the future success of these new projects – and the future of disability sport in the Thames Valley – is in jeopardy without a modern and sophisticated community sports centre.”

He said it was not a funding issue but could not comment further on why the application had been withdrawn,

The council is hoping to build a new leisure centre in Braywick Park.

At a council panel last August, Mr Haslam told councillors there was no competition as SportsAble was offering a unique service and the leisure centre would ‘complement’ it.

Asked if he knew why the application was withdrawn, Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), cabinet member for planning, said: “I understand it was on the basis of them not being able to meet their own business case.”

In response Mr Haslam said there was ‘no truth’ in this statement.