Primary school pupils battle it out at annual math competition

An evening of mathematical madness saw pupils from 20 primary schools battle it out in the borough's annual maths competition.

A total of 60 year four pupils took part in the competition on Thursday, May 11 at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

This year’s trophy and gold medals were awarded to St Luke’s CE School, Maidenhead, with silver won by All Saints CE Junior School, Maidenhead, and bronze awarded to Holy Trinity CE Cookham Primary School.

The then deputy mayor and mayoress, John and Margaret Lenton, attended the event along with the cabinet member for children's services, councillor Natasha Airey (Con, Park), who said: “The teachers set out a challenging set of maths problems and I congratulate the children for working hard to solve them in their teams.

"Children will need maths skills in their future jobs, many of which are not even in existence yet, so it is important to have opportunities for children to challenge themselves.”

The yearly event was co-sponsored by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Education team, Goyals and Print-Direct and organised by teachers from White Waltham and Knowl Hill CE Academy schools.