Ex-West End star organising fundraising concert for Reuben's Fight

A former West End star is raising money for a three-year-old boy fighting cancer.

The family of Reuben Virdee started fundraising campaign Reuben’s Fight to help the Furze Platt toddler, who is suffering from a rare cancer neuroblastoma.

Reuben is now on his sixth round of chemotherapy and the next stage will be a bone marrow transplant.

When he is in remission his family hope to seek treatment not yet available in the UK at a cost of around £250,000.

Neighbour Jane Bardos, a former West End actress who played Christine in the Phantom of the Opera, is organising an evening of music and dance at St John the Baptist Church, High Street, Windsor, on Sunday, July 2.

Tickets cost £25 which will go to Reuben’s Fight.

To book and for more details visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/concert-for-reubens-fight-tickets-33559618723.