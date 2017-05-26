Pinkneys Green brick-layer takes on cycle challenge across Europe

A brick-layer from Pinkneys Green will be cycling more than 4,000 miles across Europe to raise money for the Oxford Health Charity.

Daniel Hunt will be setting off from Maidenhead on Saturday, June 3 for his challenge which will see him cycle through 23 countries.

The 28-year-old wanted to raise money for the Oxford Health Charity, which supports the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital and Nuffield Hospital, which treated his grandfather for bowel cancer before he died in December, and treated his brother after a health scare last year.

Dan said: “I lost my granddad in December and it inspired me to raise some money, they treated him like a king in his last few days.

“I’ve always been one to do a challenge, I’ve travelled a lot and got itchy feet again looking for something to do, and I just thought about getting a bike and cycling through countries and it grew from there.”

The former Altwood School pupil said he estimates the challenge will take him three months, but he has not set a return date.

He said: “The thing I’m most nervous about is camping in the middle of nowhere. I’ve got to camp for a few days before I reach a big city, and I’m worried about what I might run into.”

Dan only took up cycling at the beginning of the year, but he has now ‘got the gist’ of cycling on the road.

The Marlow-based worker said: “I’m not a fan of cyclists when I’m driving, honestly, but I’m one of them now, so I’ve learned to respect.

“I’m quite an outgoing person and I like meeting new people, I’ve set myself a £5,000 target but every time I reach a new border I will take a picture and hopefully more people will jump on the bandwagon.”

Visit www.danseurocycle.com/ to follow Dan’s journey.