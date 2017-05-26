Maidenhead Sea Cadets looking for past members to get in touch for 75th anniversary celebrations

Maidenhead’s Sea Cadet Unit is calling on ex-cadets to get in touch in time for its 75th birthday next month.

Maidenhead Sea Cadets, based in Taplow, will be holding a celebratory parade, fun activities and an awards ceremony on Saturday, June 10.

The group is calling on past and present cadets and their families to reminisce and share memories at the event.

Chris Edge, commanding officer, said: “We have had another fantastic year. An increase in cadet numbers, national competition success and a top proficiency award were just some of the highlights but we would love to get past cadets in to share this special occasion – so please get in touch.”

The unit was set up in 1942 and gives young people the chance to learn new skills and take on nautical challenges.

The celebrations will take place from 1.45-5pm.

Contact maidenheadscc@gmail.com or 01628 623089 for more information.