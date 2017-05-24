Oldfield School wins orienteering competition

Young navigators have made it through to a county-wide orienteering competition.

Primary schools from the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sports Partnership went head-to-head in a first heat of competition at Desbrorough College on Tuesday, May 16.

A team of year five and six children from Oldfield Primary School came out on top and will go up against other Berkshire schools at Bisham Abbey on July 6.

A team from the school, in Bray Road, also came in second place with a team from Furze Platt in third.

Speedy pair Siena Brancato and Phoebe Forward, from Oldfield, were also the quickest entrants on the day.

The teams were given a map of Desborough College and had 16 stations to find in the right order in a time limit.

Sports teacher Fran Hodge said: "The children loved it because you have to work as a pair with six in each school team.

"You have to use your brain, it's a really different type of sport that they are used to."