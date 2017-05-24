Wed, 24
Firefighters rescue woman from Maidenhead flat following kitchen fire

Firefighters from Maidenhead rescued a woman from a flat following a kitchen fire this morning.

A total of two pumps from the town and one from Windsor were called to a three-storey flat in Brockton Court at 6am.

The crews broke into the flat to find a small fire in the kitchen, rescued a 35-year-old woman from the bedroom and extinguished the fire.

She did not have any serious injuries but may have suffered smoke inhalation.

The firefighters were there until about 7.30am.

