Firefighters rescue woman from Maidenhead flat following kitchen fire

Firefighters from Maidenhead rescued a woman from a flat following a kitchen fire this morning.
A total of two pumps from the town and one from Windsor were called to a three-storey flat in Brockton Court at 6am.
The crews broke into the flat to find a small fire in the kitchen, rescued a 35-year-old woman from the bedroom and extinguished the fire.
She did not have any serious injuries but may have suffered smoke inhalation.
The firefighters were there until about 7.30am.
