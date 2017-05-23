Three men attacked during armed raid at Maidenhead home

Police investigating an armed raid on a Maidenhead home have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.

The gang of three targeted the house, in Boyn Hill Road, on Saturday, May 6, at about 6pm, where they threatened and attacked three men before fleeing.

According to Thames Valley Police, one of them is believed to have been carrying a bladed weapon at the time.

Two of them are described as about 5ft 10ins tall, black and of ‘stocky build’ and a third as a ‘white man of a large build’ who was about 5ft 7ins.

All are thought to be in their 30s or 40s.

One of the men in the house had to go to hospital with head and hand injuries following the ordeal.

Detective Constable Ross Fleming appealed for witnesses to the burglary or any other suspicious behaviour in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 1574 of May 6.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.