Elderly woman targeted in Maidenhead distraction burglary

Cash was stolen from a woman in her nineties in a distraction burglary on Tuesday, May 16.

Police officers were called to Colliers Close at about 10.20am to reports of the burglary.

No arrests have been made but Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.