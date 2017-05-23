Braywick Court and Desborough College pair up for mentor scheme

A new scheme will see Braywick Court pupils twinned with older mentors for the rest of their time at the school.

The school has teamed up with Desborough School and pupils met for the second time on Wednesday, May 17.

A class of 30 boys from Desborough's year seven visited Braywick Court, based temporarily at Riverside School.

The school started in 2014 and is 'growing organically', so year two pupils are currently the oldest.

They have been paired up one on one and will keep the same mentors for their next three years at the school.

At their most recent meeting they teamed up to write news reports together.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly said: "It was absolutely buzzing here because Braywick Court were so excited about the boys coming.

"Our children have said the boys inspired them - They set a fantastic example."

Braywick Court pupils interviewed their Desborough mentors before the pairs wrote up a report together.

One pupil Gregory Magenes, seven, said: "They helped us on the computer to do a very good report.

"We had loads of Desborough boys, they came on the bus.”