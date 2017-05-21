Pets Corner: Nutmeg at TVAW

Nutmeg is a lively, playful nine-year-old Bengal female cat.

She enjoys a lap to curl up on and is in good health with up-to-date inoculations. She has been handed into the TVAW charity for rehoming as her owner has gone into a care home.

We have other lovely cats looking for new homes.

Look at our website www.tvaw.org.uk to view information and photos or phone 0118 9722082/9721871.