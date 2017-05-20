Stories of the week: May 13-19

Coroner confirms name of woman who died in Pinkneys Green house fire

The name of a woman who died in a house fire in Pinkneys Green has been confirmed, with an inquest due to be opened later this week.

Sheila Hemley, 74, of Headington Road, died at her semi-detached home on Thursday.

Ban for teacher who physically assaulted vulnerable pupil at Wooburn Green school

A 35-year-old teacher has been banned from her profession after she physically assaulted a vulnerable pupil at a special school in Wooburn Green.

A professional conduct panel of the National College for Teaching and Leadership heard how Sarah Clements grabbed a pupil around the arm and engaged in a physical struggle with the child at Westfield School in Bourne End.

Cookham Rise man fined for using 'racial slurs' in argument with taxi driver

A £4,000 fine has been handed to a Cookham Rise man who used 'racial slurs' in an argument with a taxi driver.

Nigel Rees, of High Road, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, May 11 after pleading guilty to one count of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Signs warn of Lyme disease carrying ticks in Windsor Great Park

A family is ‘thrilled’ the Crown Estate has installed signs warning that there are ticks in Windsor Great Park.

The small insects can carry Lyme disease, which can be debilitating if not caught quickly.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Open top bus parade for champions Maidenhead United

There was fandemonium on the streets as hundreds turned out for the chance to see Maidenhead United lift the National League South trophy.

The Magpies secured the silverware and promotion to the National League, the fifth tier of English football, just over two weeks ago in Margate.

Opening date for new Slough Ice Arena brought forward

Slough’s new ice arena is set to be completed ahead of schedule as the council announces an opening date of March next year.

The new complex was due to be opened in stages and not complete until April 2018 but the final date has been brought forward without the need of a phased opening.

Expansion plans for Furze Platt Senior School to go on show next week

Expansion plans for a teaching block with 13 classrooms and a new school hall at Furze Platt Senior School will be on show to the public next week.

The school in Furze Platt Road will be holding a public planning consultation exhibition on Thursday, May 25, so parents and residents can have their say on the plans.

£80,000 could be spent on upgrades to Maidenhead's Christmas lights

Almost £80,000 could be spent on a raft of upgrades to Maidenhead’s annual Christmas lights display.

Provisional plans to expand the town’s festive offering were outlined to Royal Borough councillors on Tuesday.

Jeremy Vine brings BBC Radio 2 show to Maidenhead

BBC Radio 2 DJ Jeremy Vine broadcast a special general election edition of his daily show live from Maidenhead today.

The presenter and his team spent the afternoon in the Bell pub, in King Street, for the episode focusing on Prime Minister Theresa May and her constituency.

'BOS STOP' raises eyebrows in Maidenhead

A misspelled road sign caught the attention of commuters in Maidenhead at the weekend.

Eyebrows were raised by people trying to catch the bus from St Mark's Crescent after a resurfaced part of the road was repainted.