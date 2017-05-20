Youth players get visit from celebrating Maidenhead United squad

League champions Maidenhead United made a surprise stop on their victory parade to help young footballers mark the end of their own season.

After being presented with the National League South trophy in Maidenhead town centre last Saturday, the squad headed up to Wessex Primary School, St Adrians Close, Cox Green, to celebrate with Maidenhead Magpies Football Club (MMFC).

MMFC, which was founded in 1984 and has more than 200 youth players, had taken over the school for its annual awards, which were then dished out with the help of the title-winners.

Stuart Keen, Maidenhead Magpies chairman, said: “Maidenhead United being there was what made the day.

“The advantage from our point of view as well is that the parents and the boys stayed all day.

“Everyone was really excited when they found out the squad was coming.”

The event, which saw up to 600 people enjoying games, raffles and barbecues, also raised about £1,500 for the club.