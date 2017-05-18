General Election: Christian Peoples Alliance candidate to campaign for family values

Christian Peoples Alliance candidate, Edmonds Victor, put family values at the forefront of his campaign as he accused the Government of ‘doing nothing to stop marriage breakdowns’.

Edmonds is a Pakistani-born Christian who moved to Maidenhead with his wife six years ago.

The 37-year-old said: “I want to be a voice for the needy and the marginalised and I believe when our manifesto is out today (Thursday), people will see that our policies are in the best interests of everyone in the UK.”

He said that a lot has changed since he moved to the area and that while he supports the Prime Minister’s stance on Brexit, he does not support cuts to people on benefits, especially the disabled. He said the Prime Minister’s reaction to the woman that confronted her over the weekend about the decision to replace the disabled living allowance (DLA) with the personal independence payment (PIP) showed that she did not understand the impact the cuts were having or have any answers going forward.

“I’m also committed to strengthening family values by offering each new married couple a £10,000 grant, and £5,000 for their first child, he said. “The funding would come from a rise in corporation tax.”

Edmonds said his party would look to close tax loopholes to make the tax system fairer for everyone.

When asked how his party’s policies would appeal to non-Christian voters the freelance IT and graphic design consultant said: “It’s not like we’re going to be forcing policies on people, we respect everyone.

“I want to focus on helping the poor and the growing numbers of homeless people.”