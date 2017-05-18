Expansion plans for Furze Platt Senior School to go on show next week

Expansion plans for a teaching block with 13 classrooms and a new school hall at Furze Platt Senior School will be on show to the public next week.

The school in Furze Platt Road will be holding a public planning consultation exhibition on Thursday, May 25, so parents and residents can have their say on the plans.

The expansion scheme, which is being funded solely by the Royal Borough, will be split into two phases. Phase one involves a new teaching block being built between the existing Sixth Form block and the leisure centre. It will include 13 classrooms and four state-of-the-art laboratories.

Phase two includes a new hall, which will be used for major school events, functions, concerts and productions.

In August 2016, cabinet agreed to spend a total of £29.6m on 1,224 secondary school places in the Royal Borough in six schools including Furze Platt, Cox Green, Charters, Dedworth Middle, The Windsor Boys’ and The Windsor Girls’.

The expansion of Furze Platt was allocated £4.5m.

Glen Bown, deputy headteacher at the school said: “We’re mainly excited by the prospect. “We’ve been looking at ways we can improve our success.

“I think it shows a good level of foresight on RBWM to predict the demands in Windsor and Maidenhead and the impact that it will have.

“It’s sensible forward planning.”

He said the school currently has about 1,200 students and by September 2023, it aims to have 1,600.

Phase one of the project is expected to start in March next year, dependent on the approval of Royal Borough planning permission.

The school hopes work on the hall will start shortly after and the project is set to be completed in 18 months.

Artist impressions of the project can be found on the Furze Platt school newsletter, on www.furzeplatt.com.

The plans will be on show in the Drama Studio from 4-7pm