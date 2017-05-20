In pictures: Rugby sevens tournament held at BCA

A rugby sevens tournament was held for the second time at Berkshire College of Agriculture on Wednesday, May 10.

The sports department welcomed teams from Henley College, Hartpury College, Gloucester, Bournville College, Birmingham, and Godalming College, near Guildford.

Samantha Marshall-Davies, head of rugby at the college in Burchetts Green, said: “We were thrilled to be hosting the second BCA rugby sevens tournament for colleges.

“There are currently few opportunities for colleges to play sevens so we were delighted to be able to offer this for the development of the teams involved.

“While this was a development tournament, the standard of rugby was extremely high, with all teams performing well on the day.”

Gina Moore, BCA’s assistant principal for land based sport, said: “It was great to see the fantastic playing facilities we have here at BCA put to great use in our second annual rugby 7s tournament.

“We are pleased that teams from all over the south of England came to take part in the event.”

The event was won by Hartpury Team One who took home the cup.