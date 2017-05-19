Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Sayonara Luxton bids farewell to role

Known as the Royal Borough’s ‘glamorous Mayor’ to our neighbours, Cllr Sayonara Luxton will be hanging up the chains next week.

Cllr Luxton, (Con, Sunningdale) who goes to the effort of changing her outfit for every mayoral appearance, said there have been many highlights from her year in the job.

The mother-of-four has appeared on BBC Radio 1’s ‘The Mayor of Where’, dined with Prince Philip and has raised thousands for her charity The Household Calvary Foundation.

“I’ve met some really lovely people. I’ve made friends with all the mayors from neighbouring authorities, and they all come to my events,” she said.

“They call me the glamorous mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead.”

Cllr Luxton, originally born in Goa, said she has gone to hundreds of events this year, and each event requires a different outfit.

She said: “Everywhere I go I get compliments, I always like to dress appropriately.

“Even if I have three appearances on one day, I will take a change of clothes.”

When asked about highlights of the year, she said: “I was very lucky to attend the Garter ceremony and saw the German Christmas tree get delivered to Windsor.

“I got to dine with Prince Philip at Windsor Guildhall last month, we really had a good time, he has a great sense of humour.”

Cllr Luxton also said her mayor’s charity ball was a great success and raised thousands for her charity, which supports soldiers in the British Army.

Stepping up to fill the mayor’s shoes will be Cllr John Lenton, who is currently her deputy.

Cllr Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) said: “It’s been a busy year as deputy mayor, we’ve done a lot.”

When asked he if was excited about becoming the mayor, he said: “It’s an awe inspiring thought, but it comes with great responsibilities, it’s an important role in the borough.

“We’re a small borough but we have the head of state (Queen) and the Prime Minister in the constituency.”

Cllr Lenton said he will be raising money for Thames Hospice, Alexander Devine and some smaller charities yet to be decided.

Cllr Eileen Quick (Con, Clewer East) known as Dee, will become deputy mayor, having been the mayor in 2015/2016.

She said: “I really enjoyed being the mayor, so I’ve got a lot of practice. There’s no getting rid of me!”

The mayor-making ceremony will take place on Tuesday in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall at 7.30pm.