Election candidate campaigning for family court reform to stand in Maidenhead

A 35-year-old heavy goods driver will stand against Theresa May to campaign for family court reform.

Bobby Smith, who lives in Stevenage, is standing as an independent under the 'Give Me Back Elmo' banner, and has commandeered the famous Muppet’s image to promote his activism.

He said the name comes from merging his daughter’s names, who he has not seen in four years.

Mr Smith criticised the length a family court case takes to complete after parents separate, and said his case took about three years.

“In that time, the relationship with the children has gone,” he said.

“I want to raise awareness of the lack of fathers' rights in this country.

“It is a problem that has been going on for years.”

He hoped running against Theresa May would make her take notice of his campaign.

“Hopefully it is something she will look into,” he said.

It is not the first election campaign for Mr Smith, who ran against former Prime Minister David Cameron in Witney in 2015, where he received 37 votes.

Speaking about Maidenhead, he said: "It is a lovely town.

"We have been there a few times.

"I will definitely be campaigning around town."