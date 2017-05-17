Coroner confirms name of woman who died in Pinkneys Green house fire

The name of a woman who died in a house fire in Pinkneys Green has been confirmed, with an inquest due to be opened later this week.

Sheila Hemsley, 74, of Headington Road, died at her semi-detached home on Thursday.

The office of the Berkshire Coroner confirmed the case has been passed to it by Thames Valley Police, although an inquest has yet to be formally opened.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 11.30pm where they tackled a blaze in the bedroom.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause, but it is not thought to be suspicious.