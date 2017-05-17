Firefighters called out after lorry's fuel tank spills on M4

Part of the M4 had to be shut early this morning after a lorry’s fuel tank split.
Fire crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor were called to the incident between junctions 8/9 and 10 at 4am.
One westbound lane had to be shut for about half an hour while firefighters cleaned up and made the area safe.
