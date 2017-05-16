Fox hunting protesters hold town centre demonstration

Animal rights campaigners have said they feel betrayed by Theresa May over plans to repeal the fox hunting ban.

Protesters staged a demonstration in Maidenhead town centre to raise awareness of the Prime Minister’s intention to hold a vote on overturning the ban on the blood sport should she triumph on June 8.

About 10 people with banners and fox masks pitched up outside the offices of telecoms firm Three, in Grenfell Road, today.

One of the banner urged the public to vote for the Animal Welfare Party, which is standing Andrew Knight as a Maidenhead candidate for the general election.

At the same time, across the road in the Bell pub, in King Street, BBC Radio 2 DJ Jeremy Vine was hosting a special edition of his daily show.

“It’s the concept of the will of the people – except when it comes to fox hunting,” said organiser Yonni Wilson.

“When there’s so many desperately important issues, including wealth, jobs and people queuing for food banks, why has she thought it’s a good thing to bring back fox hunting?”

She added: “We’re far from happy and many in Maidenhead feel let down by her.

“She doesn’t appear to have the concerns of the constituency at heart”.