1st Maidenhead Sea Scouts launch new boats

There were plenty of waves made as the 1st Maidenhead Sea Scout Group welcomed two new vessels to its burgeoning fleet.

About 200 children, parents and volunteers were at the group’s HQ in Summerleaze Road on Sunday to see the official launch of the pair of home counties gigs – which were named 1st Enigma and 1st Endurance.

The craft, which take the number of boats in the Maidenhead scouts’ armada up to 16, cost about £15,000 each.

And for Caroline Broadbent, a leader with the group actively involved in fundraising efforts, they will be worth every penny.

“It’s amazing to watch the children grow into themselves,” she said.

“You get them first when they’re timid little beavers whose mum has to stay around for the first few weeks and then you watch them find their feet and their confidence.

“You get to see them blossom – they become very self-sufficient and self-reliant.”