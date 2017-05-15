'BOS STOP' raises eyebrows in Maidenhead

A misspelled road sign caught the attention of commuters in Maidenhead at the weekend.
Eyebrows were raised by people trying to catch the bus from St Mark's Crescent after a resurfaced part of the road was repainted.
The road markings were changed to read 'BOS STOP'.
It is not yet certain who is responsible for the error.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has been contacted for comment and more information.
