Lib Dem candidate warns Theresa May over grammar schools

The clock could be turned back to the 1950s under a Theresa May and Conservative government, a Lib Dem election candidate has warned.

Tony Hill, who is standing against the Prime Minister for the Maidenhead seat, made the warning as he canvassed voters in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday and put education at the heart of his campaign.

Mrs May, who has represented the town since 1997, has divided opinion with her plans for a return to selective eduction.

Mr Hill, a former headteacher at Furze Platt Senior School, said:“I’m the only candidate who is totally opposed to Theresa May’s plan to destroy the Maidenhead comprehensive schools and turn them into secondary moderns.

"The simple fact is that by geographical accident parents in Maidenhead have the choice of single sex boys and girls schools, a church school, two mixed schools, a boarding comprehensive or, for a seven mile ride, they can even choose a grammar school.

“Why wreck that choice by turning six of those schools back into 50s-style secondary moderns?”