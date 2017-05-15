Conservation group Wild Maidenhead holds street fair

There was the chance to learn about everything from bats to beetles and sparrows to stags at a street event organised by a wildlife organisation.

Wild Maidenhead, which gained its charitable status in January, took over a stretch of Maidenhead High Street and the Nicholsons Centre on Saturday to teach the public more about how they can get involved in protecting the town’s flora and fauna.

The group, which has identified more than 200 sites where it wants to improve conservation efforts, was also joined by representatives from the likes of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and Thames Water.

“When I first started talking to people about the idea of Wild Maidenhead some wonderful people came forward and offered to help,” said the charity’s founder and chairman Fiona Hewer.

“It’s been a very positive reaction today and we’re finding that everyone has their own personal story about wildlife, whether it’s hedgehogs living under their sheds or the birds they see while they’re out walking their dogs.

“We want to build on that and get people involved in preserving nature.”

Visit www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk to find out more about the group.