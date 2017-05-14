Heaven Sent Ball raises £45,000 for Alexander Devine charity

A glamourous black tie ball raised about £45,000 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service on Friday, May 5.

The charity, which is building Berkshire’s first children’s hospice in Woodlands Park, supports youngsters with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

The Heaven Sent Ball began with a champagne reception held at Stoke Park, in Stoke Poges, with early entertainment provided by the Blend Choir from Bourne End.

Guests also had the chance to have their pictures taken with Star Wars characters.

Charity founder Fiona Devine said: “It’s a really beautiful location and it was great to see about 150 people turn up.”

Thomas Plant from BBC show Bargain Hunt and his business partner Neil Shuttleworth hosted an auction, which saw several prizes sold off including tickets to Phil Collins’ latest tour, a yacht trip for 12 people d and a chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce to lunch for two at the three Michelin-stared Waterside Inn in Bray.

Compere for the evening was Jonty Hearnden from the Antiques Roadshow.

Later in the evening lighting and a disco were organised by Max Jelfs from event management company Penguins.

Fiona and John Devine set up the charity after their son Alexander, eight, died from a brain tumour in 2006.

His school friends acted as table hosts for the evening to provide guests with any help they might need, with support from interns from Hewlett Packard.

Fiona added: “They did a fabulous job, it was lovely to see the young people get involved.”