New defibrillator installed at Maidenhead Town Bowls Club

A new defibrillator has been installed at Maidenhead Town Bowls Club thanks to a grant of just over £2,000 from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks.

The grant was awarded to the club, in Oaken Grove Park, in November, and the defibrillator was installed on the boundary fence of the club last month.

Dick Tracey, divisional commander from South Central Ambulance Service described how areas without access to the device only have a 6 per cent survival rate, which increases to 60 per cent in public areas that have defibrillators installed.

Dick added: "SCA [sudden cardiac arrest] is the UK's biggest killer with 60,000 deaths a year.

"No training is necessary as the machine will talk the user through what to do but we will be running a training day to give people the confidence to use it.

"I would encourage all public venues to get one."

Each defibrillator costs about £1,500.

Duncan MacDonald, communications manager from SSEN said: "Our Resilient Community Fund has been designed to help in situations like that and it's great to be able to support Maidenhead Town Bowls Club with the donation for their defibrillator."

A training day will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 6.30pm.

