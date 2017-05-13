Sat, 13
Sun, 14
Mon, 15
SECTION INDEX

'Alternative Conservative' Julian Reid standing for The Just Political Party in Maidenhead

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

0

A businessman who has grown disillusioned with the Conservative Party is set to stand for election in Maidenhead for The Just Political Party.

Julian Reid, a 72-year-old who works in financial services, describes himself as an ‘alternative Conservative’.

He said: “I have come to the conclusion that unless you are in support of hard Brexit or the third runway at Heathrow you’ve got nobody to vote for.

“Flip-flop May as I call her is not the person to be negotiating Brexit.

“ I think people in Maidenhead deserve to have an alternative Conservative contestant.”

The party was founded in 2014 by Chris Challis, 52, from Ascot, and aims to be a ‘truly centrist party option to voters’.

Chris said: “The Just Political Party was founded to provide voters with the positive choice if you believe in a strong economy and a caring society.”

Mr Reid lives in Windsor Great Park with wife Rosa and has two adult children, Sarah and Thomas.

www.thejustparty.org.uk

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved