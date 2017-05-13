'Alternative Conservative' Julian Reid standing for The Just Political Party in Maidenhead

A businessman who has grown disillusioned with the Conservative Party is set to stand for election in Maidenhead for The Just Political Party.
Julian Reid, a 72-year-old who works in financial services, describes himself as an ‘alternative Conservative’.
He said: “I have come to the conclusion that unless you are in support of hard Brexit or the third runway at Heathrow you’ve got nobody to vote for.
“Flip-flop May as I call her is not the person to be negotiating Brexit.
“ I think people in Maidenhead deserve to have an alternative Conservative contestant.”
The party was founded in 2014 by Chris Challis, 52, from Ascot, and aims to be a ‘truly centrist party option to voters’.
Chris said: “The Just Political Party was founded to provide voters with the positive choice if you believe in a strong economy and a caring society.”
Mr Reid lives in Windsor Great Park with wife Rosa and has two adult children, Sarah and Thomas.
www.thejustparty.org.uk
