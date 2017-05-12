Heritage centre appeals for help over early 20th century calculator

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is appealing for anyone who may be able to operate an early 20th century calculator machine to come forward.

The machine was made in Germany by a company called Brunsvig.

It is believed to have originated in about the 1920s but would have still been in use well into the 1950s.

Nick Forder, a curator at the centre in Park Street, said: “We suspect it was used in finance, in a bank or something similar.

“Staff would probably have had to book in time with an operator to check their calculations.

“It’s easy to forget these days that this sort of analogue equipment existed.”

Anyone with any information can contact the heritage centre on 01628 780555.