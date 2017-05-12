Couple launch company to help people share electric car charging points

A couple from Maidenhead have launched a new company they are hoping could make electric cars the main form of transport.

Chargie has been set up by Jan Stannard and her husband Jeremy Coulter, both 60, of Norfolk Road.

The company aims to link people needing to charge their cars with private charging points.

The peer-to-peer service means anyone with a wall-mounted charging point at their home can register it online.

Last summer, after Jan and Jeremy had ordered their first electric car they realised on a trip to visit friends in Dartmouth there were no public charge points for 30 miles.

Jan said: “We realised we would not be able to drive to see them and Jeremy said there needs to be a way to use people’s charging points.

“We came up with the app in January and it has all happened pretty quickly.”

The couple have lived in Maidenhead for 20 years and also run digital agency Siteset Digital, based in Moorbridge Court.

As well as bringing on some of the 20 staff they employ for the project, daughters Alix, 28, and Anna Coulter, 23, have also been helping out.

Like accommodation booking service Airbnb, drivers wanting to charge their car would send a booking request through the website or app, which is currently being developed.

The homeowner can accept or decline the booking after checking out the driver’s profile and a payment of £2-4 would be sent if accepted.

At the moment, the only public charging point in the town is at the Hines Meadow Car Park in Crown Lane.

Jan said: “When you have an electric car it takes about 20 minutes to charge and costs about £6.

“Sometimes you have to wait or they are broken, so one of the advantages of booking is you know it will be working and compatible.

“If someone was coming to Maidenhead from somewhere else like Birmingham for business they could leave their car safely charging at someone’s house.”

People have been able to register their points since Tuesday, May 2, and the service will be open for people to make bookings on Tuesday.

Visit www.chargie.net for more information.