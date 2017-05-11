Ofsted heaps praise on 'outstanding' Knowl Hill Primary Academy

Praise has been heaped on a school following its first Ofsted inspection since achieving academy status.

Knowl Hill Church of England Primary Academy, in Bath Road, was marked 'outstanding' in all areas by inspectors, who visited in March.

In a report published on Wednesday, May 3, ‘rigorous and carefully planned’ assessments of pupils and ‘exceptional leadership’ were both singled out among a raft of reasons for its success.

In contrast, a request to make maths teaching more challenging was the only point officials could suggest to improve the school, which is part of the Ashley Hill Multi Academy Trust.

“It’s really amazing,” said head of school Nichole Bourner about the findings.

“When we first became an academy [in 2014] people were nervous, but it has provided such amazing opportunities for the children.

“In terms of staff, we can share our planning and work together to moderate and check standards, which are very high across the trust.”

The work of Mrs Bourner was also highlighted by inspectors, who said her 'unswerving focus on doing the right thing for all pupils has meant that their achievement has improved and is now excellent'.

This has led to progress and results above the national average, including disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities.

The input of parents and governors was also praised for raising and maintaining standards, alongside the work of staff.

Governors were commended for their 'meticulous' work overseeing the school's performance, as well as for being visible and supportive.

Families were said to have confidence in the quality of teaching and were satisfied their children were safe and well cared for.