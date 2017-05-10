Route released for Maidenhead United to parade trophy on open top bus

The promotion party for Maidenhead United will see the celebrating squad parade their new silverware through the town from an open top bus.

Hundreds of fans are expected on the streets on Saturday to salute the side following their title-winning campaign.

The team are due to leave their York Road base at 2.30pm and head to Maidenhead Town Hall, in St Ives Road, where they will be officially presented with the National League South trophy at about 2.45pm.

At 3.30pm they are due back on the bus, which will do a circuit of Maidenhead before heading out to make an appearance at the Cox Green May Fayre.

For club chairman Peter Griffin it will be a fitting way of including the fans who have helped cheer Maidenhead United on to victory this season – as well as a vindication of the club’s community-led approach.

“It’s really gratifying, what’s happened off the pitch,” he said looking back at the season.

“At the beginning we were getting 400-500 people at a game, but we’ve been doing a lot of work in the community in the past few years.

“Community coaching has a real dividend and when you start doing well you start that ball rolling.”

Victory at Margate on Saturday, April 29, the last day of the season, saw the Magpies promoted to the National League, the fifth tier of English football, for the first time in their history.

The momentous match saw star striker Dave Tarpey score his 44th league goal of the season – a record which will also see him presented with the National League South’s Player of the Year Award on Saturday.

After the team have completed their procession through the town, fans will also be welcome back at York Road to see the club give out its own awards.

And by bringing more people into Maidenhead, Mr Griffin hopes it will be a win for the town centre as well as the club.

He said: “It [the club] is in the town centre, but for years you only really had the die-hard fans coming along.

“What started last season and happened this time is that people come along and the whole town benefits as a result.

“You’ve got people coming in on a weekend and they’re in the pubs and the cafes – it’s great for the town.

“And everyone who works at the club is enjoying being in the limelight a bit and if we can keep results going we can really build on that.”