Positive Steps nurseries voted in top 10 nationwide for its category

A nursery provider in Maidenhead has been voted as one of the top ten in the country.

Positive Steps has day centres in Cookham Road and Norden Road, and was voted in the top 10 for Recommended Mid-size Nursery Groups.

The daynurseries.co.uk Top 10 Nursery Awards 2017 highlight the most recommended nurseries in each region of the UK.

The awards are based on over 22,000 reviews received between March 1, 2014, and March 1, 2016, from parents, relatives and guardians of children who attend the nurseries.

Heidi Turner, regional director, said: "Thank you all who took the time to review or recommend us and well done to our hard working staff at the nursery.

“I am really proud of the hard work and commitment of the nursery teams and the continued support of all our parents.

"The reviews we have received are very positive and it all comes down to our staff and their hard work, they all have great relationships with the parents and families who come to our nurseries.”