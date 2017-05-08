Emergency services called to two crashes in the space of an hour on M4

Two crashes within about an hour of each other caused delays in both directions on the M4 yesterday (Sunday).

The first incident happened just after 5pm on the westbound carriage and left one car upside down in a ditch.

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and the Heavy Rescue Unit from Dee Road Fire Station in Reading attended the incident between junction 8/9 and junction 10.

Two women received medical treatment and oxygen at the scene.

A second incident on the eastbound side involved three vehicles, with one car overturned.

Crews from Wokingham Road, Whitley Wood and Wokingham helped make the scene safe.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said it was called at 5.06pm to the incident on the westbound carriageway and sent an officer in a rapid response vehicle.

He added: "Everyone involved was assessed by the crews but not injured.

"Shortly afterwards we were informed of a second crash a bit further along the motorway.

"The officer and a second ambulance went to that second incident.

"The driver had sustained suspected chest and abdominal injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital."

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police confirmed that it had responded to both incidents.