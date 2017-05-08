Maidenhead Labour launches election campaign in High Street

The 62-year-old, from Woodlands Park, was determined in the face of the previous day's local election results that saw Labour lose 382 council seats across the country.
He said: "The problem is Theresa May is not really speaking to the media so I would like the chance for a debate with the Prime Minister at some point."
On the general election campaign he added: “I think its been a personality contest so far, but once the manifesto is out you will see us campaigning on policies and promises and I think that will make a huge difference."
Party member Graham Lee, from North Town, admitted Labour was still trying to work out what happened with the local election results but said: “We've been here before and we will work together to fix it.
“We need to move away from making it another referendum and talk about the issues - housing, schools, the NHS - and remind people how the cuts are hurting them.”
Bob Horner , 70, a Cox Green resident and life-long Labour supporter added: “If you want to see what Tory Britain looks like just look at the state of the roads in Maidenhead.”
