Maidenhead Labour launches election campaign in High Street

Labour candidate Pat McDonald was in a fighting mood on Saturday as he challenged Theresa May to a debate at the launch of his election campaign in the High Street.

The 62-year-old, from Woodlands Park, was determined in the face of the previous day's local election results that saw Labour lose 382 council seats across the country.

He said: "The problem is Theresa May is not really speaking to the media so I would like the chance for a debate with the Prime Minister at some point."

On the general election campaign he added: “I think its been a personality contest so far, but once the manifesto is out you will see us campaigning on policies and promises and I think that will make a huge difference."

Party member Graham Lee, from North Town, admitted Labour was still trying to work out what happened with the local election results but said: “We've been here before and we will work together to fix it.

“We need to move away from making it another referendum and talk about the issues - housing, schools, the NHS - and remind people how the cuts are hurting them.”

Bob Horner , 70, a Cox Green resident and life-long Labour supporter added: “If you want to see what Tory Britain looks like just look at the state of the roads in Maidenhead.”