Royal Borough hands out grants to charities and organisations

A Maidenhead charity which works with families and young people affected by autism has been awarded a grant of £1,000 by the Royal Borough.

The Autism Group will use the grant to support arts and crafts, and games console sessions run for young people with autism.

More than 40 charities and organisations received grants and a total of £269k has been given out this year by the council.

Dawn Kohn, communications co-ordinator for the group said: “We invest a lot of time getting to know each young person and making sure we provide the structure and support they need to successfully access their interests with like minded friends.

“Thanks to the grant money we have received from the council our young people are able to meet, enjoy an activity that is important to them and further develop their social skills.

“It is fantastic to see them chatting, interacting and forming friendships at the groups as their confidence grows.

“Thank you from all of us at The Autism Group and especially from our club members and their families.”

Family Action, a group which offer respite for children and young people whose lives are affected by caring for a member of their family, also received £1000 from the Royal Borough.

Anita Oliver, senior trusts and grants fundraiser for Family Action said: “This funding will help us to continue to deliver activities for young carers by accessing venues such as Marlow Road in Maidenhead and Windsor youth and community centres.

The next grant round will take place in September, and there is £21k still to award groups.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200156/community_grants/728/grants_to_voluntary_organisationsto download and application form.