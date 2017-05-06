Stories of the week: April 29-May 5

Police, ambulance and fire services called to town centre crash

Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre on Thursday evening.

At least two cars were involved, with one ending up on its side on the A308 heading towards Braywick.

Lorry driver seriously injured in M4 hit and run

A lorry driver is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a hit and run on the M4 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man, who is in his sixties, was driving one of two fairground lorries which stopped on the hard shoulder between junctions 8/9 and 10 on the westbound carriageway, about half a mile before junction 10, at about 1.10am.

Suspended sentence for teenage drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine

A teenage drug dealer from Slough was handed a suspended prison sentence on Thursday, April 27.

Alisha Mann, of Bryant Avenue, was arrested on September 26 after police officer witnessed her doing a drug deal on a canal towpath near Newbury Football Club.

Guests evacuated after suspected ram-raid at Travelodge hotel

Police are looking for witnesses after a suspected ram-raid at a Travelodge hotel in Poyle in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the London Heathrow Terminal 5 Travelodge in Horton Road at about 12.30am following reports of a car smashing into the hotel.

Homeless man's tent set on fire in Maidenhead after he left to get food

A homeless man has been left feeling scared and vulnerable after his tent and possessions burned down on Monday.

Sue Brett, founder of homeless charity the Brett Foundation, said she believed Kristian Rusimov’s tent had been set on fire deliberately.

Police alleyway search was part of 'historic domestic-related investigation'

A search carried out by police in an alleyway last week was part of a 'historic domestic-related investigation'.

Thames Valley Police officers closed off the path between Malvern Road and Gardner Road to search for ' evidence relevant to a current investigation' on Wednesday, April 26.

Makeshift animal traps in Maidenhead a 'very serious danger'

Homemade animal traps could be a ‘serious danger’ to children and dogs, police have warned.

Patrols in rural Maidenhead have been upped following the discovery of traps and snares.

Council strips Windsor's Copper Horse pub of its licence

A pub in Windsor has been stripped of its licence following a review by the council.

The Royal Borough’s licensing panel sub-committee met on Monday, April 24, to discuss the future of The Copper Horse in Alma Road.

IN PICTURES: Maidenhead United win the National League South title

Maidenhead United delighted their travelling supporters on Saturday after securing the National League South title - and with it, promotion - on the last day of the season.

A brace from Harry Pritchard and a 44th goal of the season from Dave Tarpey meant the Magpies ran out 3-0 winners away to Margate.

Independent candidate Wisdom Da Costa wins Clewer North by-election following recount

Independent councillor Wisdom Da Costa has won the Clewer North by-election following a dramatic evening at the Clewer Youth and Community Centre.

Just one vote separated Da Costa, backed by the West Windsor Residents Association, and his Conservative rival Lars Swann after votes were initially counted.

Conservative Paul Kelly wins Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election

Cheers of delight were heard from Tory councillors as Paul Kelly was announced the winner of yesterday's (Thursday) Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election for Slough Borough Council.

Cllr Kelly, who is also a South Bucks District councillor, won his seat with 1036 votes followed by Labour's Jemma Davis with 899 votes.