Maidenhead Ladies Circle selects new chairman

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

A new chairman was selected at Maidenhead Ladies Circle's recent annual general meeting.

Janet Fitzgibbon was announced as the new chairman at the AGM on Tuesday, April 25, and chose Twyford-based charity Daisy’s Dream as the cause the club will support.

She said: “I’m really excited for the year ahead. I’ve selected Daisy’s Dream as my charity because as a local primary school teacher, I’ve seen first hand the important support they provide children suffering from the effects of bereavement or serious illness of a family member.

“It will be a privilege to be able to give something back with the support of this amazing group of ladies.”

The group also reflected on the past year, which has seen it raise £2,519 for SportsAble and Round Table Children’s Wish charities.

Outgoing chairman Sam Elder said: “I’ve had such a blast.

“Finishing my year by completing the London Marathon with another Maidenhead Ladies Circle member, raising further funds, was the icing on the cake.”

