Maidenhead Sea Cadets presented with top award

The annual inspection parade for Maidenhead Sea Cadets saw the group presented with a top award on Tuesday.

The group, which is based in Mill Lane, Taplow, received a Burgee award after an inspection by Trevor Price, the southern area sea cadets officer.

The Burgee award is the highest accolade that can be presented to a sea cadet unit in recognition of the hard work of the cadets, volunteers and unit management team.

The evening was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and his wife Margaret.

Chris Edge RNR (Royal Naval Reserve), commanding officer at the unit said: “We are delighted to have received this award, which is testament to all the hard work put in by our cadets and volunteers, who should all be very proud of this achievement. To be recognised in this way really is an honour.

“Sea cadets offers so many opportunities to both adults and young people. It is important to remember that we are an independent charity that relies on volunteers in the local community to help make a positive difference to the lives of so many young people in the area. If you think you could help us please get in touch.”

Chris also added that the rifles are used for parade purposes only.

The unit parades on Tuesday and Friday from 6.45pm-9.15pm.