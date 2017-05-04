Makeshift animal traps in Maidenhead a 'very serious danger'

*WARNING: THERE IS A GRAPHIC IMAGE OF A TRAPPED DEER WHICH SOME READERS MAY FIND UPSETTING FURTHER DOWN THIS ARTICLE*

Homemade animal traps could be a ‘serious danger’ to children and dogs, police have warned.

Patrols in rural Maidenhead have been upped following the discovery of traps and snares.

In the past month, police have removed ‘multiple’ traps which have killed deer as well as hares and rabbits.

The traps are set using pieces of fine wire and rope and poachers are targeting land around Forest Green Road.

PCSO Aneta Welnitz said rope and wire have been found at the polo yard behind Oak Cottage on Long Lane, Blackbird Lane and around the perimeter of the King Power Polo Club.

A Neighbourhood Crime Alert states that on Monday, April 24, a fine wire trap with a dead rabbit trapped was found by a member of the public at about 3pm.

About the traps, PCSO Welnitz, said: “These could have caused very serious danger to children or dogs as well as wild animals.

“Over this month police and local residents have removed multiple traps and snares which have killed deer as well as hares and rabbits.

“Species such as badgers and deer are protected, making it an offence to cause them unnecessary suffering. The Neighbourhood Policing team are conducting area patrols to prevent further incidents.”

So far nobody has been seen setting the traps and PCSO Welnitz urges people to call police on 101 if they see suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

“We would say to the people who are setting these traps that they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.”

Thames Valley Police could not provide exact dates the traps and animals were discovered.