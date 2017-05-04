Independent candidate Grant Smith gets ready to stand in snap election

For his first foray into politics, independent candidate Grant Smith is diving in at the deep end.

The 44-year-old, from Clare Road in Maidenhead, has never been a member of a political party and describes his position as ‘broadly centric’ and liberal.

He will go up against Prime Minister and Conservative candidate Theresa May at the general election on June 8.

He said: “I am very excited. I have had growing concerns about some of the words that have come out of the Government and being in Theresa May’s constituency I have an opportunity to protest.”

He admits that his chances of a win are ‘very slim’ but thinks he can represent the views of the people of Maidenhead who, like him, voted to remain in the EU.

Mr Smith has his own company providing business project management services and lives with daughters Eleanor, six, Bella, two, and wife Lisa, a research scientist working on treatments for ebola.

In the coming weeks he hopes to get a stall set up in the town centre and do a series of video blogs outlining his position.

Visit grantsmithformp.org for more information.