Grammar schools and Brexit deal vote on the agenda for Maidenhead Lib Dem election candidate

A former Furze Platt Senior School headteacher will be running in the general election for the Liberal Democrats.

Tony Hill, 73, from Marlow, said key issues important to him include making sure grammar schools do not return, and a chance for British people to vote about the Brexit deal after negotiations are completed.

He said: “I’ll have to wait to see the Liberal Democrat manifesto, but we do not want to see a return to grammar schools under any circumstances.

“This is an extremely important issue locally, and I’m absolutely adamant about it.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that bright children going to good comprehensives, like we have in Maidenhead, will do any better in grammar schools than they would here.”

Mr Hill, who is a governor of Larchfield School and Forest Bridge School, also said the Liberal Democrat party would like to put the Brexit deal to a vote.

He said: “Whatever the deal is, we want to put it openly to the people. If a referendum was good enough to tell us we’re leaving, a referendum is good enough to say if we’ve arrived.

“Everywhere you look with Theresa May, she is trying to make sure she keeps all her options open and her secrecy intact.

“I’m really frightened about the war language she is using. She’s not Andy Murray at the end of a tennis match, and we’re treating people in Europe and the whole issue as if we’re going to the war.

“It is really worrying when the Prime Minister tells the country we have to have unity in Westminster — that is saying there should be no opposition. What view of democracy do we have there?”

Mr Hill stood for the party in the 2015 general election and said he has been on hand as the snap candidate since then.

He said the Maidenhead Liberal Democrat party has seen 35 new members join since the snap election was announced.

When asked about local issues, he said: “It does appear to me that the council are trying to gobble up bits of greenbelt.

“The council should be making Maidenhead a better place to live, not a company shifting property around the place to make money.”

The election will take place on Thursday, June 8.