Braywick Heath Nurseries hosts spring family fun day

Visitors to Braywick Heath Nurseries were able to enjoy a spring family fun day on Saturday.
A range of animals brought in especially for children to have a look at and pet included ponies, guinea pigs and rabbits.
The not-for-profit enterprise, which sells plants and gardening equipment, provides employment and training for disabled people and has 40 volunteers.
Chairman Robin Pemberton, 72, who lives in Cox Green, said: “It is all about restarting our season, trying to get the community to remember we’re here, or to find out that we’re here, because a lot of people still think it is a council premises.
“It is a day to get things going, put ourselves on the map.”
The fun day took place just weeks after the nursery celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Mr Pemberton added: “People need to come and see us, and if they support us, they are not funding anybody’s profit stream.
“Most of us are volunteers and we are a social enterprise for the benefit of the community.”
Animal rights activists protested against the presence of mobile farm Basil and Crew at the event. Click here to read more.
