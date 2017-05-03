Braywick Heath Nurseries hosts spring family fun day

Visitors to Braywick Heath Nurseries were able to enjoy a spring family fun day on Saturday.

A range of animals brought in especially for children to have a look at and pet included ponies, guinea pigs and rabbits.

The not-for-profit enterprise, which sells plants and gardening equipment, provides employment and training for disabled people and has 40 volunteers.

Chairman Robin Pemberton, 72, who lives in Cox Green, said: “It is all about restarting our season, trying to get the community to remember we’re here, or to find out that we’re here, because a lot of people still think it is a council premises.

“It is a day to get things going, put ourselves on the map.”

The fun day took place just weeks after the nursery celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Mr Pemberton added: “People need to come and see us, and if they support us, they are not funding anybody’s profit stream.

“Most of us are volunteers and we are a social enterprise for the benefit of the community.”

