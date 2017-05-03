Animal rights activists stage mobile farm protest

A group of animal rights activists staged a protest at a spring family fun day at Braywick Heath Nurseries on Saturday.

The protest was against the presence of Basil and Crew at the event, in Braywick Road, where the mobile farm was providing animals for children to pet.

The firm attracted controversy in January when its owner was filmed taking animals to a slaughterhouse.

A spokesman for the demonstrators, 26-year-old Kriz Wood, an animal health professional, alleged the Maidenhead-based firm sent its animals to the slaughterhouse when they reached the end of their useful lives.

She told the Advertiser: “We just want people to know what Basil and Crew actually do with their animals when they are done with them.”

Pete Holmes, 46, owner of Basil and Crew, said ‘the abattoir is the last resort’ if an animal had become ‘unsociable’, and even then, the company would try to find a use to keep them alive.

“Where they have got their facts I don’t know,” he added.

